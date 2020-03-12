Polaris Fashion Place has canceled plans for the Easter Bunny's arrival March 21.

Mary Dimitrijeska, Polaris' marketing director, forwarded notes from mall general manager Tamra Bower and Cherry Hill Photos, which operates the photo opportunity at the Easter set.

“Unfortunately, this event has been canceled," Bower said." For the safety of our guests, retailers, employees and the community, we are following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our state and local officials and state and local health authorities regarding the direction and best course of action for large gatherings in public places.”

From Cherry Hill: "We continue to assess the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), remaining vigilant and following all recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities. We believe it is our role and responsibility during this time to prioritize two things: the health and well-being of our customers and partners while also playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus."

"As such, we have made the decision to not open any Easter sets at this time. Cherry Hill will continue to monitor this situation and communicate all decisions regarding future Easter set openings in a timely and responsible manner."

For the status on other scheduled events, go to polarisfashionplace.com.

-- Scott Hummel/ThisWeek

shummel@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews