The Pickerington Public Library will keep both branches open but is canceling all classes, events, meeting-room bookings, outreach activities and homework help services in response to a request by Gov. Mike DeWine that communities cancel or postpone indoor gatherings and events to try to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Pickerington Public Library director Tony Howard on March 12 posted a letter on the library’s website:

“In response to Gov. DeWine’s recommendations following confirmed Coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases in Ohio, the Executive Leadership Team at Pickerington Public Library feels that it is necessary to take a proactive stance in the interest of public safety. Beginning immediately, we are canceling all classes and events, meeting room bookings, outreach activities and homework help services. We will be contacting those impacted by cancelations through phone or email. These temporary service changes will remain in effect at least until March 31.

“The library strives to balance public service with public safety. We are actively monitoring communications from Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Our staff is working to follow best hygiene practices for workplaces – including regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and equipment in our buildings, making hand sanitizer available to staff and customers and encouraging frequent hand-washing. We are temporarily removing all toys and literacy manipulatives from the public service floor. Furthermore, we are supporting social distancing by rearranging the library’s furniture to discourage group gatherings.

“All Pickerington Public Library locations will remain open to the public at this time. We will continue to communicate any further library updates in regards to the virus on the library’s website and social media channels. In the meantime, the library’s free e-branch has many digital services available, such as e-books and audiobooks, streaming television and movies and digital access to magazines and news publications.”

