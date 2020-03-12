The South-Western City School District has postponed all after-school events that involve participation in or attendance by anyone other than students effective March 12.

The district is also suspending all field trips during the school day and other extracurricular trips in the evening until further notice.

The decision will be re-evaluated after March 23 and periodically after that time, according to an announcement the school district released.

Student-only events and activities, including club meetings, choir and play rehearsals and athletic practices, will be held as scheduled as long as schools are open.

Grove City officials announced all city parks and recreation activities scheduled for school district facilities, including the Grove City High School Rec Center and school sites, are canceled, including baseball observations and the remainder of the youth baseball and adult volleyball seasons. They will not be rescheduled.

The before- and after-school PARK programs will operate as scheduled as long as South-Western school buildings are open.

All Grove City Parks and Recreation programs at the Kingston Center, the Evans Center, Gantz Barn and the Gantz Farmhouse are on schedule, but their status could change.

Residents should call the Grove City Parks and Recreation hotline, 614-277-3060, for updates.

