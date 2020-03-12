The Upper Arlington Public Library this week began canceling a number of programs as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

The library posted the following message on its website:

“Library administration is closely monitoring news from the CDC and Ohio Department of Health regarding COVID-19, or Coronavirus. Preventative steps we’ve taken include increasing the frequency of hard surface cleaning in our buildings, and temporarily removing toys from our children’s areas. We encourage our patrons and staff to follow CDC guidelines regarding handwashing and other prevention measures, and to avoid coming to the library if you are feeling ill. Check our website at www.ualibrary.org or our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for operational updates, including program cancellations.”

As of 10 a.m. March 12, the library had canceled a March 12 Block Party program at its Lane Road branch, a March 15 Board Game Cafe event at the main branch and a March 22 Board Games Cafe event at the Lane Road branch.

Additionally, a March 16 Reading to Rover event at the Lane Road branch was canceled, as was a March 19 Storyville at the main library and a March 21 event called “From Mrs. Satan to Madam Speaker: 150 Years of Ohio Women Running for Public Office” at the main branch.

The library is providing updates of programs that are being canceled through a link on its website at ualibrary.org/pages/program_updates.

