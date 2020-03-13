The Columbus Metropolitan Library will close all 23 of its library locations effective at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, and remain closed through at least April 6 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a library news release.

“This decision was not made lightly,” library CEO Patrick Losinski said in a statement. “The scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the spread of the coronavirus is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step on behalf of our customers, staff and the community during this pandemic. In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders closing all K-12 schools and prohibiting mass gatherings, we have determined that we will close.”

Digital library resources will remain available at columbuslibrary.org, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, movies and music, plus research-and-learning tools.

The library system had announced March 11 it had canceled several events through the end of the month because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

