Green Columbus has canceled its Earth Day celebration scheduled April 25 in accordance with guidance from public-health officials on minimizing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a news release sent Friday, March 13.

The annual downtown festival, featuring live music and vendors, typically caps Earth Day Columbus’ run of volunteer-service sites. This year’s celebration was scheduled to take place on the Scioto Mile and attract more than 10,000 attendees, the release said.

As of March 13, Earth Day Columbus service sites are scheduled to continue until or unless the public-health situation changes, the release said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary