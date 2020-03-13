As a precaution to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday that it will temporary close its indoor animal habitats and rides until at least April 6.

Tours, programs and events are also canceled.

Most outdoor animal habitats will remain open, however, and some food and beverage offerings will be available, though on a limited basis.

