If -- or when -- a case of COVID-19 coronavirus appears in Delaware County, personnel at the Delaware County General Health District will be among the first to know.

As of March 11, only four cases -- three in Cuyahoga County, one in Stark County -- had appeared in Ohio, said county health commissioner Shelia Hiddleson.

When a COVID-19 case develops in Ohio, it will be rapidly identified by medical professionals, she said. Testing materials are available and health officials across the state have spread the word on how physicians can get them.

Any positive test results will be sent to the Ohio Department of Health laboratory in Reynoldsburg for confirmation, she said.

Many media reports have speculated about conditions that could arise during a COVID-19 "outbreak" -- a term Hiddleson said usually lacks a hard definition.

For example, she said, with some ailments and sicknesses, a certain number of cases is considered normal. If numbers rise above normal levels, she said, that could be considered an outbreak.

With coronavirus, the approach is different, she said.

It's considered a new disease, and with any new disease, a single case deserves to be considered an outbreak, she said.

For such an eventuality, she said, Delaware's health district will be prepared -- and won't go into panic mode.

The protocol includes communication with the ill person to learn with whom they recently had contact. Then those people will be contacted and interviewed, Hiddleson said.

One option is to quarantine the sick person for 14 days. Hiddleson said the health district is prepared to provide whatever is needed to help someone deal with a quarantine.

All residents will benefit if they have the needed resources -- such as food and prescribed medications -- to get by for two weeks, she said.

The precautions the public can take against coronavirus are much the same as for other illnesses, said Traci Whittaker, the health district's public information officer.

They include keeping distance from others, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue.

The health district has more information on coronavirus at delawarehealth.org/covid-19.

Ohio Wesleyan

Meanwhile, Ohio Wesleyan University has extended spring break and will implement remote classes through March 29 in its efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Classes are canceled Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, to give faculty time to prepare for remote classes, according to a press release from OWU.

Then, from Wednesday, March 18, through March 29, all classes will be taught remotely -- although that time period could be extended based on changing conditions, according to the press release.

Spring break for OWU students ends March 16, and students are being encouraged not to return to campus until in-person classes resume.

Students who need to remain on campus will be required to register for housing. Food service will continue for them. The on-campus fitness center, strength and conditioning room and aquatics center will be closed.

All events, except athletic contests, are canceled through March 29, the press release said. No spectators will be admitted to indoor athletic events but will be permitted at outdoor events.

OWU campus offices will remain open for business, and staff are expected to continue to report to campus.

Students, faculty and staff who traveled during spring break are being asked to complete a travel registry form, the press release said.

The university has set up a website with more information at tinyurl.com/owucovid.

County library

The Delaware County District Library also is taking measures aimed at protecting its patrons.

The library announced March 11 that, while most events would not be canceled, food would be removed from classes that typically involve food preparation or service, and Paws for Reading programs would be canceled through May.

In addition, toys have been removed from children's play areas to be disinfected and stored until further notice, and hands-on activities will follow a strict cleaning protocol, according to a press release.

Hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes will be available for patrons at all four libraries, and regular loan periods and limits will be relaxed, the press release said.

"It is our hope that these reasonable measures will help the library maintain our basic services as long as we safely can, while still making good choices for our staff and public," said director George Needham. "These protocols demonstrate good choices and transparency in how we plan to manage library operations moving forward."

Library officials also asked people not to come to any library branch if they are feeling sick or have a fever, a compromised immune system or other health concerns.

Leaders said the coronavirus offers a good opportunity for patrons to familiarize themselves with the library's digital resources, such as e-books, available at delawarelibrary.org.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews