SourcePoint, which provides community support for Delaware County senior citizens, has announced closures related to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The organization's enrichment center, 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware, has closed and will remain so until April 27, according to a press release. In addition, all group programs have been suspended during that time period, including community cafes in Delaware, Ashley and Sunbury.

One-on-one appointments for tax assistance, foot care, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and information and referral will continue as scheduled at both the Cheshire Road location and SourcePoint's Polaris office, 1070 Polaris Parkway, with additional precautions taken to protect individuals, according to the press release.

In-home care services, including Meals on Wheels, will continue.

For more information, go to mysourcepoint.org/covid19.

