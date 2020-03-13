The Dublin Community Recreation Center is closing until further notice after 9:30 p.m. March 13, according to a press release sent by the city.

According to the release, the closure is being made in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The DCRC regularly exceeds 100 visitors at any given time and city officials said they believe it is necessary to close the rec center to prevent the spread of the virus and obey Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s ban oo mass gatherings of 100 or more people.

Facility rentals and program registrations affected by the closure will be refunded and annual memberships will be extended for the duration of the closure, according to the release.

Registration for future recreation programming is still available online at dublinohiousa.gov/recreation and front desk employees are available to answer phone calls 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, according to the release.

During the closure, staff will work to thoroughly clean the facility, according to the release.

