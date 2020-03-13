Easton Town Center sent a news release March 13 to share measures the shopping center, 160 East Town Center in Columbus, is taking in response to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Jen Peterson, Easton's chief executive, issued the following statement:

3-13-2020

Based on evolving guidance from the CDC and Governor DeWine’s new State of Ohio restrictions on public gatherings, we are taking precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Easton, nor any of our tenants, have been directed to close through recent updates. We will, however, be proactively limiting the number of people in our interior Station Building Common Area. When capacity becomes a safety issue, we may restrict access, at our discretion.

Our tenants are individually following guidelines from their corporate leadership, including potentially-modified operating hours and social distance policies. We recommend you contact them directly with any questions.

Our vigilant cleaning and disinfectant protocols will continue through the foreseeable future. We ask for your grace as some non-essential areas of our property may not be touched as often, in order to shepherd resources to the most hi-touch public areas.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as the situation continues to evolve.

3-11-2020

As our valued tenants, guests and partners, your health and safety are our top priority.

We take great pride in our clean, safe environment, and we know that this is even more important than ever with the onset of COVID-19 in our state.

On top of our daily, rigorous cleaning procedures, we are taking extra precautions to have them be even more rigorous, using the highest level of hospital-grade cleaning agents. This means more time will be spent cleaning our common areas, restrooms and surfaces. This type of focused, regular cleaning, is the most important preventative measure we can take. We have also ordered Anti-Bacterial stations for all of our interior entrances, which should be arriving any day.

As expected, we are getting our guidance from the CDC and updating our processes and procedures regularly. Our tenants are individually following guidelines from their corporate leadership.

We are monitoring the guidance of Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio on any other policies that might impact our property and how we conduct business. Our team is ready and prepared to continue to operate in as normal manner as possible through this challenging time.

