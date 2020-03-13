The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens announced on March 12 that it will be closed for three weeks.

The news release sent by the conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. in Columbus, cited the coronavirus as the reason.

"In response to COVID-19, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be closed to the public for three weeks starting Friday, March 13," the release said. "The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority, and this decision was made in alignment with official health and government recommendations. We will continue to follow this quickly developing situation and provide any updates on the conservatory’s webpage (fpconservatory.org) and social-media channels (Facebook.com/fpconservatory and Twitter.com/fpconservatory).

