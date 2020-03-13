The Grandview Heights Public Library announced Friday, March 13, that it would close its doors from Sunday, March 15, through April 7, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Officials said plans call for the library, 1685 W. First Ave., to reopen April 8.

Due dates for physical materials will be extended to April 8. Library materials should not be returned to the library until after April 8.

Digital resources always are available at ghpl.org, library leaders said, including access to e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, movies and music, plus research and learning tools.

Library staff can be reached by phone at 614-486-2951 and at ghpl.org during the closure.

Updates about library operations will be provided as they become available through the library’s website, e-newsletter and social media, a library press release said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews