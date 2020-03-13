Polling locations in Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin and Union counties will remain open March 17.

Aaron Sellers, spokesman for the Franklin County Board of Elections, sent a news release March 13, saying all voting locations housed in schools, libraries and recreation centers throughout the county will be open for voters to cast ballots.

On Thursday afternoon, March 12, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all public and private schools to shut down at the end of Monday’s school day March 16 through April 3, including after-school events and extracurricular activities. After that, districts may decide how to proceed.

"Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and will not close until 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:30 p.m. at any voting location will be able to vote," Sellers said. "We understand that these locations have been temporally closed by state and local officials; however, they will be open for Tuesday’s election. The board of elections has been in communications with all these locations to make sure administers and appropriate staff know they will be open for voters to cast ballots Tuesday."

Likewise, officials in neighboring counties told ThisWeek they also would be open.

"We are not moving any of our polling locations," said Jane Hanley, Fairfield County Board of Elections director. "They are going to stay right where they are."

Union County's elections-board director echoed those sentiments.

"Yes, we have polling places in three of the county high schools -- Fairbanks, Marysville and North Union," director Brandon Clay said.

He said they would remain open with no changes. Historically, the high schools do not have classes on Election Day, he said. Instead they have staff development/teachers meetings, career explorations, shadowing days, ACT testing workshops and practices, etc.

