The city of Powell has implemented a number of changes in reaction to COVID-19 coronavirus, all of which will take effect Monday, March 16, according to a press release from the city.

Among the changes, all Powell parks and recreation classes have been canceled through April 3, with refunds issued accordingly. The Citizens Police Academy also has been postponed until further notice.

City parks will remain open, but restrooms will be closed and park facility rentals, as well as use of the city's Community Room and Municipal Building's council chambers, are suspended until further notice.

All public meetings and community events -- including Powell City Council's meeting set for Wednesday, March 18 -- have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

People who have business with the city are urged to do so by phone or email if possible.

Access to the city’s building department will be closed, as well. Visitors must enter through the Municipal Building's main entrance, drop plans or pertinent documents into a designated location and notify the appropriate staff via email or phone.

Those who need more information should call the city at 614-885-5380.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews