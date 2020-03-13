Preservation Parks of Delaware County has announced it will close several of its facilities and cancel all public events and programs through March 31 to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The visitor center at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware, and Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware, are closed.

Beginning Saturday, March 14, River Run Park, 168 Main Road, Delaware, and the McCoy Nature Center at Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road, Sunbury, will close, along with Preservation Parks' district office. Parks staff will work remotely.

All programs are canceled from 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, through March 31.

Apart from River Run and Gallant Farm, Preservation Parks' outdoor spaces will remain open, though restrooms in parks will be closed. Officials have asked visitors to practice safe social distancing while using the parks.

