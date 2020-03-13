Shadowbox Live is taking a fresh look at love, sex and relationships -- with interludes of live rock 'n' roll -- in "Let's Get It On," which opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Shows will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 30 at 503 S. Front St. in the Brewery District.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 on opening night and $25 to $55 Fridays and Saturdays. They can be purchased at shadowboxlive.org or at the box office. However, because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, the show will have "reduced seating to adhere to state mandates and federal advice," Shadowbox Live posted on its website, shadowboxlive.org.

Jimmy Mak, head writer and actor at Shadowbox, described "Let's Get It On" as a "hot, sultry, sexy, silly rock 'n' roll show."

"You know, it's one of those subject matters that, for whatever reason, we always find information to spoof and make fun of," Mak said.

In the sketch, "Cheat Day," a woman is on a diet and treats herself to a cupcake once a week -- or so her husband thinks.

"It turns out she's doing everything on cheat day," Mak said.

Her husband ultimately catches onto her nefarious activities, he said.

"It definitely gets resolved," he said. "The husband realizes it might not be a bad thing after all."

Puck and Misty Duck, an unrefined couple from the South Side, make their return to the state in "Full Retreat," where couples go to reignite the romance that's lacking in their lives, Mak said.

"They're just brash and in your face," he said. "They say whatever they want and don't have a filter at all. They end up helping more than the woman hosting the retreat does."

In "Sexual Re-education," a high school coach must teach sex education in health class, Mak said.

"Students end up teaching him more than he can teach them," he said.

Between sketches are humorous video clips and live music that fits the theme.

Katy Psenicka, Shadowbox Live's chief operating officer and chief choreographer, said her favorite songs include "Pour Some Sugar on Me" by Def Leppard, "Just Like Heaven" by the Cure and Lenny Kravitz's version of "American Woman."

Psenicka said she also likes the comedy.

"I love the relationship show," she said. "It's my favorite theme. It's something every single person can relate to."

To check on the status of the show, go to shadowboxlive.org or call 614-416-7625.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary