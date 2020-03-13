Due to growing concerns related to COVID-19 coronavirus, the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State S., announced March 13 that it would be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, through at least April 5.

“In the interest of public safety, the library hopes that these precautions will help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community” said a press release. “This decision was made based on recommendations of local authorities, health departments, and government representatives.”

Digital resources will remain available 24 hours seven days a week, and the library requests patrons keep borrowed items until the library reopens.

No fines or fees will accrue while the library is closed, according to the release.

“We are encouraging everyone in our community to take advantage of the library's online offerings,” said Erin Francoeur, library executive director, in a press release. “With more than 1 million eBooks, movies and more available to download or stream, we hope to continue meeting many of your informational and entertainment needs during this time.”

As any new information is made available, the Westerville Public Library will continue to enhance plans and communicate changes via its website, westervillelibrary.org/coronavirus, the release stated.

