The city of Whitehall on Friday, March 13, announced the postponement of Mayor’s Court operations and the closure of the Whitehall Senior Center as further preventive measures amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective Monday, March 16, the city will reduce the number of nonessential staff reporting to Whitehall City Hall for the next three weeks, said Megan Meyer, community affairs manager for Whitehall.

The order affects more than half of the city’s employees, she said.

All parks and recreation programs have been canceled “for the foreseeable future,” and the senior center, 4924 Etna Road, is closed for at least three weeks, Meyer said.

Following the March 13 decision of the Franklin County Municipal Court to continue civil and criminal matters to a future date, Whitehall will postpone all Mayor's Court appearances.

Defendants ordered to appear March 17 are to appear April 14; those to appear March 24 are rescheduled to April 21; those summoned to appear March 31 are rescheduled to April 28; and April 7 dates are moved to May 5, according to the city.

“These changes will be reevaluated to determine if further rescheduling is necessary,” Meyer said, and the court’s magistrate will conduct pretrial conferences via telecommunication as possible.

The division of fire’s SAFE Station, 390 S. Yearling Road, providing intervention for those with drug addictions, will remain open.

The auditor’s office at City Hall also will stay open to provide assistance with filing local income tax returns.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo