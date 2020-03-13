All Worthington Libraries locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, and will remain closed through at least April 5 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a library news release.

"An emergency closure of this length is unprecedented in the library’s long history of serving the Worthington community," the release said. "The decision to close was made with great difficulty, but it is a necessary measure to help offset the spread of the novel coronavirus in our community and to keep both our patrons and staff healthy."

The release said patrons who have items checked out should keep them until the library reopens, and due dates will be adjusted accordingly.

