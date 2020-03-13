Like other central Ohio arts institutions, the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, 777 Evening St., will close its doors at least through April 6 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a Friday, March 13, news release from the organization.

"We have been closely monitoring the decisions made by fellow arts and community organizations today," the release signed by executive director Erin Blue said. "In light of the announcement of closing by several of these institutions, including the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus Museum of Art, we have decided to also close the McConnell Arts Center to the public until at least April 6. Staff will continue to work to manage calls and coordinate programming for after the shut-down period is complete."

The release said the move was made because "our hope is that this diligent effort at an early stage can greatly reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect our friends, family and fellow citizens."

"As a small nonprofit organization, we are concerned about the financial impact this closing will have, not just for the MAC, but for our staff and the artists we partner with who rely on income as instructors and performers to support their families," Blue wrote. "Board and staff will be working together closely to determine the best way to move forward during this difficult time."

The Worthington Libraries system also announced its closure through April 5 earlier March 13.

