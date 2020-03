The Portage County Senior Center will host Alvin, a registered therapy border collie for a visit at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Alvin, along with his human, Barb, have volunteered their time to bring a little love and affection to our senior population. All Portage County seniors are welcome. For more information on this or future programming, the Senior Center can be reached at 330-297-3456. It is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna.