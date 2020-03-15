Delaware County's readers have until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, to pick up books before they hunker down.

The Delaware County District Library's four branches will close starting Monday, March 16, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The libraries will remain closed through April 5, according to a press release.

Due dates for physical materials have been extended to April 13. Patrons are advised to refrain from returning materials or bringing donations of used books and other materials until the library reopens to the public.

For more information, email askus@delawarelibrary.org.

