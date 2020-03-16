A resident of the 3300 block of North High Street reported social-media harassment at 2:06 a.m. March 6.

The juvenile victim told Columbus police someone had accessed his Facebook account and posted racial slurs in his name.

In a related incident, an officer was dispatched March 8 to the same location on a menacing complaint.

There, a man told police his juvenile son had received a message via Snapchat in which a suspect had threatened to beat up the boy. The suspect also reportedly sent another message to a mutual friend in which he had threatened to kill the victim.

The officer visited the suspect's house and spoke with him and his parents. The suspect reportedly admitted to sending the messages, but did not understand the victim's Facebook account had been accessed and racial slurs posted in his name.

Reports said the suspect and his parents "seemed to understand the importance of not making any more menacing statements."

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* The manager of an organization on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue reported someone shattered a 6-by-10-foot window between 9:30 p.m. March 7 and 11 a.m. March 8. Reports said entry was not made into the building. Damage was estimated at $800.

* A car valued at $8,000 was stolen at 6:30 a.m. March 11 from the 100 block of West Weber Road, reports said. The victim told police she had left the car running with the keys in the ignition.

* A man told police he was in front of a business on the 5300 block of North High Street at 3:40 a.m. March 5 when another man approached him, demanded to know who he was, then pushed him to the ground.

* A resident of the 600 block of Glenridge Place told police $2,570 was withdrawn from a checking account by an unknown person between Feb. 24 and March 5.

* A student at Dominion Middle School, 330 Dominion Blvd., reported another student made verbal threats at 9:30 a.m. March 6 at the school.

* A watch and $88 cash were stolen from a car parked on the first block of Chase Road between midnight and 8 a.m. March 7, according to reports.

* An employee of a restaurant on the 5000 block of North High Street reported a person attempted to pay for a $13 breakfast with a stolen debit card at 8:33 a.m. March 11. When the card scanned as stolen, the suspect fled on foot, reports said.

* A woman reported March 4 the steering column of her car was damaged while it was parked on the 500 block of East Torrence Road.