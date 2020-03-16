A resident of the 2700 block of Cherry Tree Court told police March 3 he was the victim of a scam.

The man said he received an email at 1:15 p.m. March 2 from what he thought was Amazon.com. The message thanked him for an order that was going to be sent to an address in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The email also said that if he had not placed the order, he should call the "fraud protection team" at the listed number.

The man said he called the number and spoke to someone who advised him he would assist him in blocking the account, but to do so, the resident would have to generate activity by using his credit card to purchase $400 in eBay gift cards. The supposed adviser said the money would be reimbursed when the transaction was complete.

The resident followed the instructions but then was told he hadn't made the transaction quickly enough and he needed to buy $600 in additional gift cards.

The resident went to a store and purchased the gift cards and gave the numbers to the man.

The man then told the resident he was not authorized to refund the money and transferred him to the manager. That person told the resident he could not return the money because the $1,000 amount was too low. He instructed the resident to purchase two more gift cards in the amount of $400. The resident complied and forwarded the gift-card numbers and his credit-card information to the supposed manager.

The supposed manager said the $1,400 and an additional $100 for his troubles would be refunded to the resident's credit-card account.

The resident told police his account had not been reimbursed and there was no further activity. He had closed his account before contacting police.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An officer was on patrol at 7:57 p.m. March 6 traveling southbound near the 3000 block of Broadway when the license-plate reader in his cruiser indicated a possible stolen car was passing in the opposite direction.

The officer checked the information and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen to Columbus police.

He turned to follow the vehicle, whose driver pulled into the driveway of a rental property on the 3700 block of Broadway.

The officer waited for another officer to arrive, and they drove into the driveway and found the car parked and unattended.

A witness told police a man had exited the car and entered one of the rental units.

The owner of the rental properties gave police the name of the man who lived in the residence the driver was seen entering. Officers attempted to make contact, but the windows were drawn and nobody answered.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, and the owner, a Grove City resident, was contacted so he could pick up his car.

* A resident on the 2900 block of Southwest Boulevard reported March 7 that a catalytic converter valued at $500 was cut and stolen from his semitruck that was parked behind his house between 2 p.m. March 3 and 1 p.m. March 7.

* An employee of a Lebanon, Ohio, company told police March 9 that numerous tools were stolen overnight from his work van while it was parked at a hotel on the 3900 block of Jackpot Road. Total loss was $1,890, reports stated.

* A resident on the 3400 block of Reaver Avenue reported March 10 an acquaintance had taken her car without her permission and had not returned it. Officers had responded to her house March 8 to take a similar report. At that time, officers spoke with the acquaintance and told him if he did not return the car, charges would be filed. He agreed to return the car March 8. The resident said that after two days, he still had not returned her car and did not answer when she tried to call him.

A warrant on a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was filed against the man March 11 in Franklin County Municipal Court.