Hilliard City Council President and Mayor Andy Teater has signed a declaration of emergency, pursuant to section 2.14 of the city charter, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Hilliard City Council will convene in an emergency special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way.

A vote is required on Resolution 20-10, “concurring with the mayor’s declaration, establishing an emergency-management director, emergency powers and duties, and declaring an emergency.”

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take actions necessary related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Ball said.

At this meeting, council will be asked to grant City Manager Michelle Crandall, as emergency-management director, the ability to suspend and amend sections of Hilliard’s codified ordinances, he said.

The title of an emergency-management director, when necessary, may be delegated to a designated individual, Ball said.

In this instance, it will be Crandall, he said.

“This will allow the city to respond quickly to emerging needs, issues and opportunities in the coming weeks,’ Ball said. “These temporary modifications will be communicated on the city’s website and other communication channels, as appropriate.”

As an example, Crandall could suspend the section of city code that prohibits certain temporary signs to allow a restaurant to advertise its carryout and delivery options, Ball said.

Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting being streamed live at hilliardoh.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx, according to the city's meeting notice.

Public comments and questions during the meeting may be emailed to public@hilliardohio.gov.

The city on March 16 also announced that the Joint Safety Services Building, 5171 Northwest Parkway, which is home to the Hilliard Division of Police and the Norwich Township Fire Department, is closed to the public.

“This action is being taken to promote the health and safety of our first responders,” Ball said.

Residents still may receive assistance at the 24-hour police lobby window. Residents also may file many non-emergency reports at hilliardohio.gov/onlinereporting.

The city also said, per Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that is contingent on court approval, that in-person voting will not occur Tuesday, March 17.

Meanwhile, all programs at the Phyllis A. Ernst Senior Center are canceled through April 15.

The senior center will provide carryout meals to all city and school-district eligible seniors during the COVID-19 shutdown, city officials said via a news release.

Carryout will be available Tuesdays through Thursdays and some Fridays. Residents should call 614-876-0747 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule the next day’s carryout order. The cost is $5.

Seniors may pay by lunch punch cards, checks or debits to a household account, to be repaid when the center reopens.

Menus are at hilliardohio.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/menus_marchaprilmay.pdf.

In an effort to map other local food options, the Hilliard Chamber of Commerce, in response to DeWine’s order that all restaurants and bars close to inside dining after March 15, created a list of carryout and delivery services provided at hilliardchamber.org/business-advocacy.

The city also has started the Kind Care Call program in which staff members will call seniors on scheduled days to ensure they are safe. Residents may call 614-876-0747 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to schedule a Kind Care Call.

As for local income-tax collections, Ball said, a postponement of the April 15 deadline is not in Hilliard’s power; the state would have to take action concerning the deadline for income-tax returns, he said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for a story after the meeting, as well as other news and closures related to the COVID-19 coronaviurs.

