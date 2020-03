Pop artist Andy Warhol signs autographs while talking with Pace Gallery owner Eva Glimcher during his visit March 6, 1978.

Warhol was in Columbus for the opening of his show of paintings of famous athletes, including Jack Nicklaus.

The show was at the Pace Gallery, 1460 E. Broad St., and the Gallery of Fine Arts – now the Columbus Museum of Art.

Glimcher opened the Pace Gallery in 1965, and it closed upon her death in 1982.