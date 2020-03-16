A business on the 1100 block of Beech Road at 9:06 a.m. March 6 reported the theft of copper, according to the New Albany Police Department.

It is possible multiple thefts could have occurred since the beginning of the year, according to the police report.

Police clerk Lauren Johnson said $635.70 worth of copper was reported stolen.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 24-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 8:24 a.m. March 8 on the 3600 block of Head of Pond Road. Officers had responded to a report of an individual who appeared to be asleep at the wheel in a vehicle that appeared to have fresh damage, possibly from a recent crash.

* At 12:28 p.m. March 6, school officials reported a restroom stall in the cafeteria at New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Road, had been vandalized with several offensive statements scratched into the paint and plastic.

* A resident of Baughman Grant at 10:35 a.m. March 6 reported sending $221 via an app to a person threatening him on social media and said the person asked for another $200 while making a threat.

* A 42-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for OVI and cited for open container after a traffic stop at 7:59 p.m. March 5 on the 7100 block of Lambton Park Road.

* A 32-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. March 5 at state Route 161 and Harlem Road.

* A 39-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 12:08 p.m. March 5 at Johnstown Road and state Route 161.

* A 26-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at state Route 161 and Babbitt Road.

* A business on the 200 block of Market Street at 3:42 p.m. March 4 reported two customers ordered food at the establishment and left without paying.

* A resident of Upper Bremo Lane at 2:17 p.m. March 4 reported a fraudulent check related to his post online for the sale of a children's bedroom set. No financial loss was reported.