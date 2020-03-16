A resident of the 6600 block of Brixton Park Avenue told Columbus police that between 7 p.m. March 3 and 10 a.m. March 4 someone broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet and snow skiing equipment.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports the man said when he awakened he saw text messages alerting him that his credit card had been used to make purchases.

Items reported stolen were $1,000 of skiing equipment, $300 cash, a credit card, military identification and a wallet.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* An unlocked vehicle was reported stolen at 10:30 a.m. March 3 on the 7300 block of Cimmaron Station Road.

The vehicle owner said her son could have left his car keys in the vehicle.

* A 32-year-old Dublin woman was arrested at 10:55 a.m. March 4 for stealing nearly $1,700 of comestics from a business on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road.

Reports said the women left the store with items for which she had not paid. She placed the items into a vehicle and then reentered the store, concealed additional items and tried to leave again, but was detained by store loss prevention personnel.

Police were called and the woman was arrested on a charge of felony theft.

* Reprentatives of a business in the 6100 block of Sawmill Road reported a man stole more than $200 worth of tools and electronics at 721 p.m. March 4.

The man reportedly left the store without paying for the items.

* At 12:01 a.m. March 4, a resident of the 2300 block of Sawmill Place Boulevard reported the theft of items from his unlocked vehicle.

The victim said he saw an alert on his cell phone one of his car doors had been opened, but he ignored it because it occurred about the same time his girlfriend usually gets home from work.

The next day he discovered the vehicle had been entered and tools worth $1,000, a $480 cell phone and a $50 carrying bag had been stolen.

* A man told police at 9:28 March 4 someone had removed the license plate on his vehicle parked on the 4300 block of Cameo Drive and replaced it with another plate between 9 a.m. March 1 and 6:40 a.m. March 4.

* A resident of the 5800 block of Buckhannon Street told police at 7 p.m. March 4 that someone has been using her credit card information to make online purchases.

The woman told officers she still has her card in her possession and lives alone. The victim stated merchandise from several retailers is allegedly being shipped to her home. The victim said she reported the fraud to bank officials the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

* A woman told police she left her wallet -- containing $1,000 cash -- on the counter of the checkout area at a store in the 5100 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard at 9 p.m. March 6.

She said when she returned to the store, employees said they did not see her wallet nor did anyone turn it in to security personnel.

* The operator of a business in the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard told police at 9:25 a.m. March 7 that a woman brought her minor child into to have her ears pierced and the procedure was completed, but the woman and her daughter left the businesses without paying for the $45 service.

* A resident of the 3700 block of Baybridge Lane reported at 7:28 p.m. March 8 someone used his personal information to open an account with a cell phone service provider and he is receiving call sfrom collection agencies because the account is in arrears.

The man said he has never had cell phone service from the company who turned the account over to collection agencies and he believes someone used his information to open the account while he was away at basic training for the military.

* Someone broke a passenger window between 7:30 a.m. March 8 and 9:45 a.m. March 9 and stole car from the 4500 block of Archdale Lane.

The victim said he believe the thief might have found his spare key that was in the center console and used it to steal the vehicle.

* A 27 year old woman living on the 7800 block of Fairwind Drive reported at 6:50 p.m. March 10 she was a victim of a scam.

The woman told police she was contacted by someone claiming to be a Social Security agent who said the woman's Social Security number had been compromised and she needed to send gift cards worth a total of $1,000 to correct the matter and cancel a pending arrest warrant.

The woman said she sent the gift card information to the caller.

* A resident of the 7500 block of Sawmill Commons Lane reported at 4:45 p.m. March 10, that someone has been stealing compact discs from his residence.

The man said the thefts have occured between April 2 and Feb. 29.