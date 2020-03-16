Reynoldsburg plans to spend nearly $2 million this spring to repave Davidson Drive and the parking lot at Huber Park.

The half-mile stretch between East Main Street and Haft Drive runs in front of the city's community-center YMCA, Huber Park and the Senior Center of Reynoldsburg (SCOR).

City Council on March 9 discussed legislation that, if approved, would award a $1.7 million contract to Shelly and Sands Inc. for the "installation of new storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, roadway, signage, reconstruction, street lighting, sidewalk, leisure path, minor landscaping enhancements, and improvements to the existing Huber Park parking lot," according to legislation.

Council also is expected to award a $142,689 contract to EMH&T for construction-inspection services related to the project.

Both contracts are expected to be voted on at council's April 13 meeting.

Construction would take about 120 days and would start soon.

The timeline would be tight, said William Dorman, public-service director.

"We want to have it, hopefully, done by the Tomato Festival," he said. "We want the project substantially complete so we can drive on that road. Our goal will be to have the curbs done and the roadway substantially complete" by August.

The Tomato Festival is Aug. 6-8 at Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Drive.

During construction, traffic would be restricted to one way, moving southbound. All northbound traffic would follow posted detours.

"Davidson Drive is going to be a little tricky because it's only going to be one way southbound the entire time," Dorman said.

Access to PNC Bank, the community center, the senior center and Huber Park would not be affected.

The city would post electronic road signs to update motorists about detours and construction, Dorman said. He said the updates also will be posted online and on its social-media pages.

Bids were competitive, and the final price came in about $300,000 under the city's initial estimates, Dorman said.

Davidson Drive would be the largest street project this year, but it wouldn't be the only one.

Council also is expected to award a $2.6 million contract April 13 to Strawser Paving Co. for the 2020 street program. If approved, the money would pay for milling and paving of Acadia Place, Andrea Place, Deerfield Court, Featherleaf Court, Stouder Drive, Taylor Road, Wayfaring Drive and Westlea Court, in addition to making repairs to a portion of East Main Street.

That work also is expected to take 120 days and is expected to begin in spring.

The majority of the money for the roadwork comes from the city's capital-improvements fund. Voters in 2017 approved raising the city's income-tax rate to 2.5% as a way to generate additional revenue for the community center and infrastructure needs.

The next meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

