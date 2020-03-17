The Book Loft, an iconic German village business, will temporarily close its doors starting March 18 in response to efforts to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Although customers will not be permitted to enter, the store is offering curbside pickup, free delivery within 5 miles and free shipping, marketing manager Gary Lively said.

The store, 631 S. Third St., also will feature live-streaming of events, such as book readings and messages from its staff, Lively said.

He said he is not sure when the business will reinstate regular hours. Customers can check bookloft.com. Most of the store’s inventory is online, so people can select books remotely, Lively said.

“It’s very weird,” he said of the coronavirus’ effect on business.

“It’s a strange feeling to walk into the Book Loft and not stand face-to-face with 100 people, which is usually how it is at the Book Loft.”

