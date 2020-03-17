Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall on Tuesday, March 17, signed five temporary orders with the authority Hilliard City Council granted her March 16 as the city’s acting emergency-management director.

The action was related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has brought sweeping action statewide in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

“The intent of these orders is to support and promote local businesses during this difficult economic time and to support the recommendations of local and federal health officials to promote social distancing within the community,” said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Each order is effective March 17 and will be in place until it is ended by Crandall or by City Council, Ball said.

Council President Andy Teater, who is also the city’s ceremonial mayor, declared a state of emergency, pursuant to section 2.14 of the city charter, March 16, and later that day, council vested Crandall with the power to suspend or amend sections of the city code.

Crandall’s temporary orders include sign-code modifications.

A business temporarily may erect window signs greater than 10% of the square footage of the window, contrary to code, but the larger sign must not hinder the ability to view into the business for safety purposes.

A business also may erect one temporary, banner or sandwich-board sign on or in front of its establishment, according to the temporary order.

No application or fee is necessary for the temporary sign but all such signs must comply with building-code standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The city also will permit each restaurant or bar in the Old Hilliard Zoning District to block off and erect signs to create one temporary pickup spot or parking spot to allow for takeout and carryout by its patrons, according to the order.

The city will extend until June 1 the deadline to apply to operate food trucks, pushcarts and as other kinds of mobile food vendors.

The deadline had been April 1, Ball said.

The city also temporarily will suspend the issuance of any permits for canvassers, peddlers and solicitors, according to the order.

