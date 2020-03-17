With the announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 16 that the March 17 primary election would not go forward because of coronavirus-related health concerns, Jerome Township Fire Department Chief Doug Stewart said he is encouraging residents to vote using an absentee ballot.

The township is seeking a 3.5-mill, five-year fire levy on the primary election ballot.

Although DeWine mentioned a June 2 deadline, Stewart said he is not sure if that would include in-person voting on June 2.

“It’s too early to tell,” Stewart said.

If voters approve the levy, property owners would pay an additional $90 per $100,000 of home valuation per year, Stewart said. The levy would generate a little less than $1.46 million in new tax revenue annually, he said.

Stewart said if the issue is approved, Jerome Township trustees will request the Union County Auditor’s Office stop collection of a 1991 levy.

The 1991 levy was a continuing levy, he said. That levy originally was approved at 2.3 mills and is collecting at 0.66 mill. It generates approximately $323,286 annually, he said.

The fire department has 15.2 mills of voted millage, Stewart said. The effective rate, however, is 5.62 mills, and that generates a little more than $2.6 million annually in tax revenue.

Whereas the 5.5-mill levy that was rejected in November was meant to help the department begin planning for a second station to be built in Jerome Village, the 3.5-mill levy would provide revenue only for current funding and general operations, he said.

Coronavirus precautions

Meanwhile, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the fire department has closed to the public, Stewart said. Visitors may go to the front door to request assistance, he said.

The department also is taking other precautions.

Because the department has only one fire station, in the event of an employee contracting the virus, the entire station would have to be quarantined, he said.

Emergency-services dispatchers are flagging phone calls in which people either have or possibly could have symptoms similar to coronavirus, such as fever. They also are flagging calls in which people have been exposed to someone who has the virus, Stewart said.

When responding to those calls, personnel take precautionary measures, such as the way they dress and the way they sanitize after returning to the station, he said.

Workers also are screened and are not allowed inside the building if they have a fever or if they have been exposed to anyone else with a fever, he said.

