The New Albany Community Foundation's Jefferson Series presentation scheduled May 7 has been postponed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday, March 17, news release from the community foundation.

The program was "Well-Being with Michael Phelps," a former competitive swimmer and Olympian.

According to the release, the foundation will notify and ticket purchasers when a new date is confirmed.

