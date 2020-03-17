100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Alliance City Council was hoping to be able to grant the city police force’s request for a wage increase with money from the contingency fund. Eleven officers had turned in resignations effective March 20, if they did not receive the raise. Council members said they were in favor of passing an ordinance, but could not do so until the money was available. Council was hoping to secure the funding within the next three days to avoid a period without police protection for the city.



— Dallas Hartzell, a former North Benton resident, was assaulted by robbers as he entered his home in Newton Falls and later died in a Warren hospital. He was the biological father of Alliance’s Mabel Hartzell (who in her youth was adopted by Matthew and Mary Earley when the family was separated after the death of her biological mother) and Gwen Hartzell as well as Mrs. Margaret Taylor, of North Benton. The robbers got away with $200 before they left Mr. Hartzell unconscious on his doorstep.



— Clyde Oliver leased the store room in the Victoria block on 15th Street in Sebring to the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, which proposed to open one of its up-to-date chain tea stores at the site.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Ralph Brogan, partner in the Brogan and Jordan Filling Station, was elected as exalted ruler of the Alliance Elks Lodge 467.



— The Babcock and Wilcox Rush Street plant earned the third star on its Army-Navy E flag.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— John "Bill" Stirling, owner and director of the Sharer-Stirling Funeral Home, could be seen on the streets of Alliance wearing a specially made green tailored suit with a derby to match and carrying a shillelagh in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Alliance’s "ole Irish tenor" was scheduled to sing Irish tunes at two business establishment in honor of the day. Stirling said he began singing at school assemblies and had performed in front of 20,000 while in the Navy. He and the late Timothy Kelleher Sr. often performed the old Irish songs together.



— It was announced that the Alliance Board of Education had unanimously voted to name the main athletic field in honor of Len Dawson, a 1952 graduate who had led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in the 1970 Super Bowl, earning MVP honors.



— Joan, Joyce, Ralph and Gary Freeman, residents of Route 173 at Maple Ridge, with the help of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis McIlvain, built five snowmen alongside the Freeman home and placed numbers on them to represent the five starters on the state-bound Sebring McKinley boys basketball team — Ken Diver, Don Campbell, Greg Wilson, Chuck Campbell and Brad Fisher.