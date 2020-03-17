The Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual State of the Community luncheon, which had been slated for Thursday, March 19.

Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Theresa Byers said because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the State of the Community luncheon will not take place. It had been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19 in Zion Church, 5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road.

The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 20.

“We are moving the State of the Community to August,” Byers said. “We feel that will be a much better time to present a community update, especially given all that is going on right now.”

The annual luncheon typically features presentations by leaders from the city of Pickerington and Violet Township, who update the community about the past year’s accomplishments and challenges, as well as expectations for the next 12 months.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate