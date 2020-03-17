Worthington City Council has given City Manager Matt Greeson greater authority and money to address the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on a local basis.

In a 6-0 vote March 16, council approved emergency legislation to increase Greeson’s contingency funds by $100,000 and authorized the expenditure of another $100,000 to help pay employees affected by facility closures.

Also, council cleaned up the city code for proclaiming a state of emergency to include the word pandemic and reinforce Columbus Public Health’s authority in the city of Worthington.

“The third thing it did was it authorized me to waive personnel rules during a public-health emergency,” Greeson said.

By its approval as an emergency measure, the legislation goes immediately into effect.

A minimum of six votes was required for passage; council member Beth Kowalczyk was absent.

City spokesperson Anne Brown said part of the reason for the emergency legislation is council will meet again until April 6, making it difficult to quickly convene and respond to the rapidly evolving health crisis.

The city and its partners already have taken several precautions regarding the spread of COVID-19, such as closing public buildings, the Worthington Community Center and the Griswold Center, and canceling activities, such the Worthington Farmers Market.

When Columbus Public Health officials believe the virus has abated, the additional powers given to Greeson automatically will be rescinded, he said.

