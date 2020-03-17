Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Worthington leaders temporarily are closing city offices effective Wednesday, March 18, according to a news release sent Tuesday, March 17.

Although emergency personnel will remain on duty, many administrative staff members will work from home, the release said.

Some services will not be available during the closure, but others might be available remotely over the phone, by email or online, the release said.

For a list of closures by department, go to worthington.org/1944/City-Building-and-Service-Closures.

