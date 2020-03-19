Precautions to quell the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have impacted leaders across the city – and the Clintonville Area Commission is no exception.

The group announced via Facebook that the process for its May election has changed and the meeting of its zoning and variance committee Wednesday, March 25, had been canceled.

According to the commission, the temporary closure of the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library has forced the election process for potential candidates online.

Now, residents who want a candidate election packet, would like to turn in a nominating petition or notify the CAC’s election committee of a write-in candidacy are being directed to email committee chairwoman Ann Henkener at ann.henkener@gmail.com or call her at 614-579-9026.

Deadlines have not changed, however, and nominating petitions remain due by 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, with write-in candidacy due by 4 p.m. April 3.

Seats in districts 1, 2, 5 and 9 are up for election this year.

David Vottero now represents District 1, generally south of Weber Road and east of High Street.

Khara Nemitz is the District 2 representative; her district is generally west of High Street and extends north to Orchard Lane from the neighborhood’s southern border.

The District 5 seat has been empty since the Feb. 21 departure of Dana Bagwell. The person who claims her seat will oversee the section of Clintonville between Arden Road and Glenmont Avenue, east of High Street.

BJ White represents District 9, which comprises most of the area between Morse Road and the Worthington border.

The CAC has announced no changes to the date of the election, which is set for May 2 at the library.

Stephen Hardwick, chairman of the CAC’s zoning and variance committee, also took to Facebook to cancel the group’s March 25 meeting due to coronavirus-related protective measures.

Though he said the group “may be able to hold future meetings virtually,” that will happen only if the CAC can have the process approved by the Ohio Attorney General, if applicants and others involved in the meeting agree, and if the CAC can ensure public participation and viewing.

For more information, visit clintonvilleareacommission.org.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews