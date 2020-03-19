Mount Carmel Health System will not allow visitors at Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, Mount Carmel Grove City, Mount Carmel New Albany and Diley Ridge Medical Center effective at 5 a.m. Friday, March 20.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care and children admitted to the hospital, according to a news release issued Thursday, March 19.

For those exceptions, only one visitor will be allowed, the release said. The visitor must be 18 years or older and a member of the patient’s immediate family, someone with powers of attorney, a guardian or a patient representative. The person must be healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory issues or fever.

For more information go to mountcarmelhealth.com/health-and-wellness/covid-19/.

