The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center no longer is allowing most visitors inside any of its seven hospitals, except for three primary exceptions, hospital leaders announced via news release Thursday, March 19.

The restrictions will begin Friday, March 20.

The decision was made due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and "to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their families and our staff," the release said.

The three exceptions to the policy are end-of-life situations, maternity and patients younger than 18 years old, the release said.

In addition, patients who are having inpatient surgery will be allowed to have one visitor on the day of surgery and on the day after surgery, the release said.

All outpatient locations may still have one visitor per patient during their appointment or procedure, according to the release.

Visitors also will be asked to leave the facility if they have had symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) in the past 24 hours or exposures to the coronavirus in the last 14 days. All visitors must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving rooms, the release said.

For more information,go to wexnermedical.osu.edu.

