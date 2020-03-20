A highly caffeinated thief might be on the loose in Delaware.

Delaware police said energy drinks valued at $500 were stolen from a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike. The incident was reported at 5:14 p.m. March 13.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A former Delaware resident living in Durham, North Carolina, told police March 13 he had received a letter from a credit-card company indicating he had applied for an account. The victim said he believes someone used his identity and former address to complete a fraudulent credit application.

No loss was listed in the report.

In another recent fraud report, police said two forged checks were passed in Columbus on the accounts of a business on the first block of West Winter Street.

The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m. March 11. A bank detected the forgeries, which totaled more than $3,500, reports said.

* A total of $18 cash was stolen from the 1800 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 12:30 p.m. March 14.

* A cellphone and a pair of boots were reported stolen from a business on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road at 1:50 p.m. March 11.

* A window was broken in a failed burglary attempt on the first block of East William Street in an incident reported at 3:30 p.m. March 9.

* A door was damaged in a failed burglary attempt reported at 2:47 p.m. March 9 on the first block of Ohio Street.