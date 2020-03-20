The Hyde Park Restaurant Group has joined Cameron Mitchell Restaurants in temporarily closing all local restaurants because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Cleveland-based restaurant group – with three local Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse locations and a Black Point steak-and-seafood restaurant – made its announcement Friday, March 20, via a news release.

That means it has discontinued carryout and delivery services, which have been allowed under Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order prohibiting diners from eating at restaurants.

“Although we agree and fully understand the actions taken by our government and public-health officials in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the devastating effects rippling through the restaurant community cannot be overstated,” the release said.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants made the same decision a day earlier.

The Hyde Park Restaurant Group stores in Florida will remain open, the company said.

