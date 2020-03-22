A man was found dead Sunday morning, March 22, near the Bridge Park development in Dublin.

Around 8:30 a.m., Dublin Police Department officers were called to Bridge Park and found a 47-year-old deceased male near Longshore Street and Tuller Ridge Drive, according to Lindsay Weisenauer, a department spokeswoman.

“No foul play is suspected at this time, and there is no risk to the community,” Weisenauer said in a statement.

Read more at dispatch.com, and check dispatch.com and ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing