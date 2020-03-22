Ohio will be under a “stay-at-home” order effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23, Gov. Mike DeWine announced March 22.

DeWine said there is nothing in the order that has not already been asked to be done by Ohioans.

The order will last until at least April 6 and will be reassessed at that time and as necessary, DeWine said.

>> READ THE ORDER <<

DeWine said the order allows exceptions, such as going to the grocery store, going to a park, taking care of neighbors or family members, weddings and funerals, etc.

DeWine said he intends to ask the Ohio General Assembly to approve a measure to forgo state-mandated testing in schools for the rest of the school year. State legislators are expected to return to session this coming week.

DeWine also announced that day cares would be required to operate under a temporary pandemic license and would be permitted to operate with a maximum of six children to a room.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner