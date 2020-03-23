Bexley police responded to a burglar alarm at 2 a.m. March 15 at a business on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to reports, officers found one of the front windows was broken but no entry was made.

A description of a male seen leaving the area was given by the alarm company but police didn't locate anyone.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A customer of a business on the 2000 block of East Livingston Avenue reported a male jumped in his car while he was drying the exterior of the vehicle and drove it away without his permission.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue reported an acquaintance stole his vehicle between midnight and 4:40 a.m. March 16 from the residence.

* A resident of the 2400 block of Brentwood Road reported someone stole a campaign sign from the front yard between March 13 and March 14.