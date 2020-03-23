Jewelry worth nearly $11,500 was reported stolen from a residence March 10, according to Dublin Police Department incident reports.

The theft was reported at 10:17 a.m. at a residence on the 7400 block of Wings Livery Road. Stolen were two rings worth a combined value of $11,488.50.

In other recent incident reports:

* A 61-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs March 13 on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 39-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia March 12 on the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* A 52-year-old man was charged with domestic violence March 12 on the 5600 block of Blazer Parkway.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia March 11 on the 5200 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with carrying concealed weapons March 10 on U.S. Route 33.

* A 39-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs March 9 at Interstate 270 East and Sawmill Road.

* Vehicle parts and accessories totaling $4,235 were reported stolen at 9:39 a.m. March 9 from a business on the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* An 18-year-old woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia March 8 on the 6500 block of Frantz Road.

* A 32-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault March 8 on the 7400 block of Brandshire Lane.

* A 45-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs March 7 on the 6700 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A 31-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault March 7 on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs March 6 at U.S. Route 33 and Avery-Muirfield Drive.

* A 39-year-old woman was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle March 6 at Shamrock Boulevard and Sharp Lane.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with assault March 6 at Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

* A 73-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault March 6 on the 4000 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.