A man found another man in his kitchen at 4:30 a.m. March 9 on the 700 block of South Sixth Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The man said he pushed the other man out of his house and locked the door behind him.

He told police he later discovered a $75 cellphone and $200 wallet containing miscellaneous forms of identification and credit cards were stolen. The intruder is believed to have used a credit card to make a $75 purchase.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A man reported he was robbed at 12:30 a.m. March 12 on the first block of East Hoster Street.

The victim said he was physically assaulted by two people who stole his $1,000 cellphone, identification and credit cards.

* Someone broke the right front window and damaged the side-door lock of a van at 9:30 a.m. March 12 on the first block of West Frankfort Street.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.

* A motor vehicle was stolen at 1:44 p.m. March 15 on the 100 block of West Sycamore Street.

Security camera footage showed the car, with its motor running, was in a no-parking zone when an unidentified person got into the vehicle and drove away.

* Between 11 p.m. March 10 and 11:30 a.m. March 11, a vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of South High Street.

* Four tires and wheels valued at $1,000 were stolen from a vehicle between 6 and 9:45 p.m. March 14 in the 900 block of South High Street.