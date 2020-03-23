The city of Grove City opened a call center March 23 to assist residents and business owners with coronavirus (COVID-19) questions and concerns.

Residents may call 614-277-3560 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Call center workers can provide resources or put residents in touch with help they need. The services and resources will be modified as needs change.

Anyone interested in volunteering or helping people in need can leave a message with their name, email and phone number at 614-277-3561.

