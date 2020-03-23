A robbery was reported to the Hilliard Division of Police at 11:50 p.m. March 9 at the Circle K convenience store, 4235 Avery Road.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery in which the caller told police a woman had demanded money and threatened to use a weapon, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The woman threatened to shoot the employee, but the employee did not see a gun, Litchfield said.

Surveillance footage showed the woman wearing a white shirt, pajama pants and a garment wrapped around her face, she said.

The woman took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle, described as a light-colored sedan, Litchfield said.

The investigation is active, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Items worth $10,000 were reported stolen during a reported breaking-and-entering incident that occurred between 4:20 and 4:35 a.m. March 11 at a business on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road. Five generators and five saws were reported stolen.

* Two kitchen faucets and wiring were reported stolen to police March 11. The theft occurred between 2:30 and 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 16 at a store on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard. Property loss was reported at $1,792.

* A cellphone worth $50 was reported stolen at 3:15 p.m. March 8 from the 3600 block of Main Street.

* A 3,000-watt generator worth $1,693 was reported stolen March 9. Employees of a business on the 4000 block of Parkway Lane told police the property was rented Feb. 5, but it has not been returned.

* Bottles of tequila worth $115 were reported stolen between 4:10 and 4:15 p.m. March 9 from a store on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.

* Cases of beer worth $87 were reported stolen at 4:45 p.m. March 13 from a store on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road. A 47-year-old man was arrested for theft.

* Wireless headphones worth $160 were reported stolen between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. March 9 from Weaver Middle School, 4600 Avery Road.

* A 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 10:15 p.m. March 6 on the 4700 block of Cemetery Road. A 36-year-old man was arrested at 1 a.m. March 7 for disorderly conduct at the same location.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs and a 31-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:40 a.m. March 7 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 23-year-old woman was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 12:25 a.m. March 8 on the 3500 block of Parkway Lane.

* A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5:45 p.m. March 8 at David Meeks Way and Cemetery Road.

* A 39-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 5:25 p.m. March 9 at Cemetery and Lacon roads.